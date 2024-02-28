Guntur: Students told to focus on research

Guntur: Tripura Governor N Indrasena Reddy laid the foundation stone for construction of the Silver Jubilee Building at Hindu College of Pharmacy here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he urged pharmacy students to do research on routine items used in daily life. He said in Tripura people take water with the banana tree stump as they feel that it has medicinal values.

He said if the students do research on banana stump water, they will know what kind of chemicals this water will contain and how it is useful for health.

People use pumpkin leaves in the snacks in Tripura and urged the pharmacy students to do research on pumpkin leaves and medicinal values, he said.

Hindu College of Pharmacy former chairman Dr Mannava Radha Krishna Murthy and Secretary Madhusudhana Rao were presented in the meeting.

Earlier, he visited BJP senior leader Jupudi Rangaraju’s residence in Railpet and interacted with family members. He said he was happy to unveil the statue of BJP leader Tamirisa Ramacharyulu in Tenali. He said the party always recognises the services of leaders who work for the party with dedication.