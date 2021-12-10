Guntur: Take inspiration from late CM Rosaiah, politicos told

Guntur: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita said that late Chief Minister K Rosaiah had maintained values in his life and as a Chief Minister and Finance Minister worked hard for the development of the State.

A meeting was held under the aegis of Jana Chaitanya Vedika AP at Madya Vimochana Prachara Committee office in Guntur on Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, she urged the political leaders to draw inspiration from K Rosaiah and stressed on the need to print a book on experiences of his political life for future generations. She recalled that the MLC, the MLAs used to hear political lecturers of Rosaiah with patience in the Assembly and State Legislative Council. Earlier, she garlanded the portrait of K Rosaiah and paid tributes.

MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad recalled that K Rosaiah had worked for a long time as Finance Minister and presented the State budget 16 times in the Legislative Assembly. He said that Rosaiah played a key role in YS Rajasekhar Reddy government as finance minister in implementing welfare schemes. He further added that Rosaiah had also played a key role in taking relief measures in Krishna river floods in 2009 in Kurnool district. He recalled his association with K Rosaiah. MLC K S Lakshmana Rao said Rosaiah had grown as a political leader since college days.

MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao said he will try to set up Rosaiah statue at Hindu College Centre in Guntur city very soon. Earlier, the meeting observed two-minute silence as a mark of respect for General Bipin L Singh Rawat who died in the chopper crash.

Madyapana Vimochana Prachara Committee chairman Vallam Lakshmana Reddy, Guntur district Red Cross Society vice-chairman P Ramachandra Raju were present.