Guntur: Town planning officials suspended

Guntur: Guntur mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu and GMC Commissioner Nishanth Kumar on Wednesday visited the site where three construction workers died and enquired about the incident. They said that the builder had no approval for the multi-storeyed shopping complex.

Nishant Kumar suspended town planning supervisor K Satyanarayana and 137th ward planning secretary K Usha Rani. He issued a charge memo to assistant city planner Ajay Kumar.

The GMC Commissioner directed the police to register criminal cases against the builder and site engineer for violating the norms. The Commissioner announced that he would set up a committee with the Sub-Collector rank official, the GMC Additional Commissioner and town planning officer to conduct a probe into the incident. Based on the report, he will take further action against the town planning officials. He warned that he will take stern action against building supervisors and builders.

The builder had agreed to pay compensation to the kin of the deceased and to the injured workers. Nishant Kumar checked whether the deceased workers have insurance or not.