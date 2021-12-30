  • Menu
Guntur: Vasavi Satram Complex finds place in World Book of Records

World Book of Records South Region Joint Secretary DR Eliajar presenting the certificate to Vasavi Satram Complex president D Venkateswarulu at a programme in Srisailam on Tuesday
Highlights

Guntur: Vasavi Satram Complex in Srisailam secured a place in the World Book of Records for rendering services to the pilgrims visiting Srisailam, Tirumala, Puttaparthi and Varanasi.

After TTD, it was Vasavi Satram complex, Srisailam to achieve this fete. Vasavi Satram Complex president

Devaki Venkateswarlu, Central Working Committee chairman Kotha Venkateswara Rao and joint secretary Ayetha Markendeyulu participated in a programme in Srisailam in this regard.

Devaki Venkateswarulu thanked the members for their cooperation for the development of Satram. Later, he felicitated World Book of Records South Region Joint Secretary DR Eliajar for giving recognition certificate.

