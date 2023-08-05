  • Menu
Guntur: VE officials seize micro-nutrients worth 50 lakh

Highlights

The Vigilance and Enforcement department officials raided a shop of micro-nutrients at Vasavi complex in Narasaraopet on Friday.

Guntur: The Vigilance and Enforcement department officials raided a shop of micro-nutrients at Vasavi complex in Narasaraopet on Friday. They examined records and documents relating to the business and found out micro-nutrients, raw material, packing, empty bags and ceiling equipment in the shop. They are packing one kg of raw material and keeping 50 packets in a bag and selling them. The officials seized unauthorised stock worth Rs 50 lakh from their possession.

The VE officials also found out that the shop staff are unauthorisedly selling micro-nutrients in 1 kg and 10 kg packets in the name of Sri Nidhi brand at Auto Nagar in Guntur city and cheating innocent farmers. The VE officials seized 70 kg magnesium valued at Rs 56,000 in Autonagar in Guntur city. They booked cases under the 6 (A) and Section 420 of IPC.

VE official J Vasanthi, inspector A Srihari Rao, Sub-Inspector M Ramachandraiah participated in the raid.

