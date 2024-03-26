Live
Guntur: Voter awareness camp organised
The objective is to improve polling percentage in the ensuing elections
Guntur: Joint Collector and returning officer of Mangalagiri Assembly constituency G Rajakumari on Monday conducted an awareness camp at C K Junior College in Mangalagiri as part of Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) where low rate of polling was recorded in 2019 Assembly elections.
The camp was aimed at activating the voters and increasing polling percentage in the coming election.
The Joint Collector administered a pledge to the voters that they would exercise their franchise and keep up democratic values.
Later, musical chairs and rangoli competitions were conducted. Prizes were distributed to the winners. She urged all the voters to exercise their franchise in the coming general elections.
Later, Holi celebrations were conducted. Mangalagiri Assembly constituency assistant returning officers were present.