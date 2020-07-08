Guntur: YSR's services to farming community remembered

Guntur: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha recalled that late chief minister Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy provided all the facilities to the farmers.



She garlanded the portrait of Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy at a programme held at Rythu Bharosa Kendram in Prattipadu on the occasion of Rythu Dinostav. Speaking on this occasion, she recalled that the latter had given free power to the agriculture pump sets for the welfare of farmers and implemented several welfare schemes for farmers.

She remembered that the YSR had taken up Jalayagnam to construct irrigation projects in the state. She said the district administration has set up 852 RBKs in the district for the convenience of farmers. She said that agriculture, horticulture department officials will give suggestions to the farmers in the RBKs. She recalled that the state government was giving Rs 7 lakh to the farmers who committed suicides.

District collector, I Samuel Anand Kumar said that the farmers would be given necessary training in the RBKs. He urged the farmers to avail services provided in RBKs. Joint collector A S Dinesh Kumar was also present.