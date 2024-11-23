Gururaja School students win prizes in Balotsav-2024

Kurnool: DEOJanardhan Reddy felicitated Gururaja students, who excelled in national level Balotsav 2024 competitions, at a programme held under the chairmanship of school director Peddireddy Shekshavali Reddy at Sri Gururaja English Medium School here on Friday.

The chief guests were Sri Guru Raghavendra Educational Institutions chairman Dr P Dastagiri Reddy, IMA State former president Dr Ravi Krishna and Sri Guru Raghavendra Institutions Peddireddy Moulali Reddy.

DEO Janardhan Reddy congratulated the management of Sri Gururaja School for not only teaching the students curriculum, but also making them to participate in competitions. He said it is a matter of pride that students came first in all the departments and won second and third prizes.

P Dastagiri Reddy said students will be in high positions in future only if they excel in all fields and suggested school management to provide training to students to excel in all fields. He congratulated the students, who won prizes in national level Balotsav.