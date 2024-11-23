Live
- Are Market-linked Plans Suitable for First-time Investors?
- Vijay to host farmers, landowners who provided venue for TVK’s first meet in TN
- Bengal bypolls: Trinamool candidates declared elected from Naihati, Sitai; leading in other four seats too
- Black Friday 2024: Amazon, Samsung, Sony Discounts Unveiled; More Brands To Join
- UP bypolls: NDA leads in early trends, SP trails behind
- MVA stunned as MahaYuti heads to landslide win in Maharashtra polls
- Trends in Maha and J'khand a reflection of 'Modi magic': BJP
- Karnataka bypolls: Cong leading, celebrations in Channapatna; BJP concedes defeat in Sandur
- India-EFTA trade pact to drive $100 bn investment, boost 99.6 pc of exports
- Karnataka bypolls: Cong leading in all 3 segments, Kumaraswamy’s son trails by 18,029 votes
Just In
Gururaja School students win prizes in Balotsav-2024
DEO Janardhan Reddy felicitated Gururaja students, who excelled in national level Balotsav 2024 competitions, at a programme held under the chairmanship of school director Peddireddy Shekshavali Reddy at Sri Gururaja English Medium School here on Friday.
Kurnool: DEOJanardhan Reddy felicitated Gururaja students, who excelled in national level Balotsav 2024 competitions, at a programme held under the chairmanship of school director Peddireddy Shekshavali Reddy at Sri Gururaja English Medium School here on Friday.
The chief guests were Sri Guru Raghavendra Educational Institutions chairman Dr P Dastagiri Reddy, IMA State former president Dr Ravi Krishna and Sri Guru Raghavendra Institutions Peddireddy Moulali Reddy.
DEO Janardhan Reddy congratulated the management of Sri Gururaja School for not only teaching the students curriculum, but also making them to participate in competitions. He said it is a matter of pride that students came first in all the departments and won second and third prizes.
P Dastagiri Reddy said students will be in high positions in future only if they excel in all fields and suggested school management to provide training to students to excel in all fields. He congratulated the students, who won prizes in national level Balotsav.