Gutsy woman cop wins war against Covid

Vizianagaram: This woman cop has not worked to protect law and order but had lend a helping hand to the downtrodden during lockdown.



She was infected while performing her onus to curb the spreading of coronavirus.

P Neelavathi, Sub Inspector of Gurla police station in Viziangaram district is among Covid warriors who couldn't escape the sufferings of the dreadful virus. Soon after testing positive the brave lady was gripped with panic. However, gathering courage, she patted her shoulder and decided to fight Covid.

After experiencing symptoms like sore throat, high fever and body pains she consulted a doctor, who gave her advice along with medicines. Speaking to The Hans India, Neelavathi said, "As soon as I tested positive I isolated myself and kept away from advises and social media posts. To boast myself I used recollect how courageous I was during my training period."

Apart from consuming food with high calorific values and liquids like ragi malt, oral rehydration solution and dry fruits for extra energy, she used vapour inhaler three times in a day.

Taking medicine as per the schedule is important, she added. She also urged Covid positive patients to fight Covid battle bravely. "The symptoms like losing smell and taste, body pains and weakness would make us worry but remember that it's just an illness which can be treated with confidence and good food," she added.

Taking rest and staying positive acts as a catalyst to fight Covid battle. Neelavathi recovered within a week. She also thanked her boss B.Rajakumari, SP of Vizianagaram for supporting her. "SP used to call me frequently and gave me tips to regain my health rapidly. I'm very much grateful to my boss Raja kumari and colleagues and family members for supporting me," Neelavathi said.