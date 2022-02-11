  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Guv Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Kishan Reddy worship at Tirumala

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan prays at Tirumala temple on Thursday
x

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan prays at Tirumala temple on Thursday

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Union minister for tourism G Kishan Reddy offered prayers in Tirumala temple on Thursday afternoon.

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Union minister for tourism G Kishan Reddy offered prayers in Tirumala temple on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier, the Governor was offered Isthikaphal welcome on his arrival at Mahadwaram and received by TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy, EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy, additional EO AV Dharma Reddy and priests.

Later, he offered prayers along with Kishan Reddy.

After the darshan, both the dignitaries were rendered Vedaseervachanam at Ranganayakula Mandapam and presented with Theertha Prasadams and laminated photo of Srivaru.

Deputy EO (temple) Ramesh Babu and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X