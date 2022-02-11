Guv Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Kishan Reddy worship at Tirumala

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Union minister for tourism G Kishan Reddy offered prayers in Tirumala temple on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier, the Governor was offered Isthikaphal welcome on his arrival at Mahadwaram and received by TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy, EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy, additional EO AV Dharma Reddy and priests.

Later, he offered prayers along with Kishan Reddy.

After the darshan, both the dignitaries were rendered Vedaseervachanam at Ranganayakula Mandapam and presented with Theertha Prasadams and laminated photo of Srivaru.

Deputy EO (temple) Ramesh Babu and others were present.