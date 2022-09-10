Guv Biswabhusan participates in 'PM TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan' launch

Vijayawada (NTR District): Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan participated in 'Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan' programme launched by President of India Droupadi Murmu virtually on Friday. The Abhiyaan is going to reinvigorate the mission of tuberculosis elimination from the country by 2025 and it is a step towards garnering community support towards a patient-centric health system.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the clarion call to end TB, five years ahead of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of 2030 at the 'End TB Summit' held in Delhi in March 2018.

President Droupadi Murmu also launched the 'Ni-kshay Mitra', an initiative which forms a vital component of the campaign and provides a platform for donors to provide various forms of support to those undergoing TB treatments. The three-pronged support includes nutritional, additional diagnostic and vocational support. The donors, called Ni-kshay Mitras, could be a wide range of stakeholders from elected representatives, political parties, to corporates, the NGOs and individuals.

The campaign aims to highlight the need for a societal approach that brings together people from all backgrounds into a Jan Andolan to achieve the ambitious target of eliminating TB from the country by 2025. The programme has been envisioned to bring together all community stakeholders to support those on TB treatment and accelerate the country's progress towards TB elimination.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar, several other Union Ministers, Governors and Lt. Governors of all States and UTs, Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary and other dignitaries have also participated in the programme.