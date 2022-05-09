Guv praises Red Cross services rendered during pandemic

Vijayawada: Governor and honorary president of AP Indian Red Cross Society Biswa Bhusan Harichandan offered floral tribute to the portrait of Jean Henry Dunant, the founder of International Red Cross, whose birth anniversary marks 'World Red Cross Day', at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Harichandan said Jean Henry Dunant had built a great humanitarian organisation that had its roots in kindness and it was apt that the World Red Cross Day–2022 is being celebrated with the theme of 'Be Human Kind'.

He praised the services rendered by the members of Andhra Pradesh State Branch of Red Cross society during the difficult times of Covid-19 and helped the needy people throughout the State and distributed masks, Home Isolation Medical Kits, Oxygen Concentrators and especially serving food to lakhs of destitute.

He said the Red Cross volunteers through their all-out efforts helped thousands of migrant workers reach their destination safely, during the lockdown period and congratulated the Red Cross team for collecting whole blood and plasma even during tough situations by saving precious lives.

The Governor inaugurated a Thalassemia Day Care Centre, established by Red Cross in remote tribal region of Paderu, Alluri Sitaramaraju district and a Old Age Home in Kakinada, in virtual mode from Raj Bhavan. He complimented the Red Cross volunteers, especially the Youth Red Cross and Junior Red Cross volunteers, for taking up various service activities like Tree Plantation, Blood Donation etc and said that their initiative has given shape to a big humanitarian and cultural movement all over the State.

Governor Harichandan presented awards to the chairmen of various district branches of the Red Cross Society and volunteers for their exemplary initiative and hard work. He congratulated Chairman Dr A Sridhar Reddy, general secretary AK Parida and the team of Andhra Pradesh Branch for their dedication, hard work and committed services.

Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia, and other officers were also present on the occasion.