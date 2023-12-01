Live
- Lucknow: Social media influencer with two wives, nine kids, six girlfriends arrested
- Tirupati: HAL donates Rs 1.51 cr to Hridayalaya
- 91% drop in Indian visas granted to Canadians this year
- Tirupati: Discoms present ARR filings
- I feel fortunate to work in Jagan’s Cabinet: Kakani
- 4 biggest 'castes' for me are poor, youth, women, farmers, says PM
- Vizianagaram: Police conduct mega health camp in remote village
- GVL vows welfare of physically-challenged
- New Delhi: Government convenes all-party meet tomorrow ahead of Parliament Session
- Tirupati: Laksha Bilvarchana held in Sri Kapileswara temple
Just In
GVL vows welfare of physically-challenged
Visakhapatnam: Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao assured that he will strive hard for the welfare of the disabled and help them excel in various...
Visakhapatnam: Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao assured that he will strive hard for the welfare of the disabled and help them excel in various fields.
A workshop organised to identify physically-challenged persons, who need aids and devices, on Thursday at new Gajuwaka High School grounds.
Attending as chief guest, he said the Central government would provide a number of facilities to the physically-challenged and implement several welfare programmes for them.
The MP said that the Union government is providing free devices, disability support pension, financial assistance for the establishment of various businesses.
He stated that it has come to his attention that many have faced difficulties in getting identity cards and he would bring the issue to the notice of District Collector A Mallikarjuna. MLA Tippala Nagireddy, Gajuwaka BJP convener Karanamreddy Narasinga Rao, zonal commissioner K Simhachalam, corporators Tippala Vamsi Reddy and Palla Srinivas participated in the programme.