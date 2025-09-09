GVMC achieves significant milestone

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first Urban Local Body (ULB) in India to enter into a direct financing agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Sharing details of the pact, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg mentioned that the IFC investment of Rs 498 crore will be utilised for the development of sewerage infrastructure in Madhurawada, one of the fastest growing regions in Visakhapatnam.

Currently, Visakhapatnam’s sewerage network covers only 60 percent of the metropolitan area, while wastewater generation stands at 225 MLD, far exceeding the operational treatment capacity of 110 MLD. With rapid urbanisation, wastewater generation is projected to increase to 620 MLD by 2030.

The project will expand 400-km of sewer network and construct wastewater pumping and lift stations, ensuring 100 per cent coverage of households in Madhurawada from the current 20 percent. A new 38 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) will be developed in phases. Operations will begin with 20 MLD capacity by 2028, with full capacity achieved by 2043, benefiting nearly 82,900 households.

GVMC also plans to develop a wastewater recycling and reuse component in later phases to economize the use of drinking water, especially for industries and commercial establishments.

The GVMC’s pioneering efforts in innovative civic services and financing models, including projects, like waste-to-electricity, waste-to-biogas, wastewater reuse, and the issuance of listed municipal bonds.

Officials concerned have been directed to execute the project swiftly and ensure its timely completion to achieve comprehensive sewerage coverage in Visakhapatnam which is all set to be developed as the IT and financial hub of Andhra Pradesh.

Commissioner Ketan Garg defined the initiative as a major step towards financial sustainability, improved sanitation, and resilient urban infrastructure for the citizens of Visakhapatnam.