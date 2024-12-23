GVMC secures 1st place in best public awareness programme category

Visakhapatnam : Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) national award for securing the first place in the ‘best public awareness programme’ category. GVMC Commissioner Dr P Sampath Kumar mentioned that the recognition was made possible through the cooperation of the denizens. The award was presented during the 46th All India Public Relations Conference held in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The conference was inaugurated by Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma in the presence of former National ST Commission Chairman and Member of Parliament, Nandakumar Sai, along with PRSI national president Ajit Pathak and national general secretary and Swachha Visakha ambassador PLK Murthy. Additional Commissioner of GVMC D V Ramanamurthy and Public Relations Officer N Nageshwar Rao received the award on behalf of the GVMC. Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner stated that the GVMC has been implementing numerous initiatives to develop Visakhapatnam into a clean, green, eco-friendly, and beautiful city. As part of this effort, since 2023, GVMC has conducted awareness campaigns such as Eco-Vizag, Swachh Survekshan, seasonal disease control, waste segregation, home composting, community gardening and eradication of single-use plastic items. These programmes have actively involved people from various quarters and educated the citizens of Visakhapatnam. He further added that during the conference, GVMC Additional Commissioner D V Ramanamurthy presented a detailed digital presentation on GVMC’s public awareness programmes.

The Commissioner expressed his gratitude to the people of Visakhapatnam, the Visakhapatnam Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, ward corporators, public representatives, Swachh Visakhapatnam ambassadors, resident welfare associations, SHG women, for their support which was instrumental in achieving the national recognition.