Har Ghar Tiranga prog organised

Kurnool: Cluster University In-charge VC Acharya V Venkata Basava Rao said that the youth should remember the freedom fighters. The national flag was unfurled as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga programmr at Cluster University on Thursday.

Later, he said that the people of India are happy and calling for freedom, and behind it there are many great freedom fighters.

He wanted the students to bring glory and prestige to the country. Registrar Dr K Venkateswarlu said that the youth need to work harder for the country to develop.

Deans Akhtar Bhanu, Nagaraj Shetty, Controller of Examinations Balasubramaniam, faculty members, students were present at the programme.