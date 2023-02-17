Hari Jawaharlal takes oath as TTD ex-officio board member

Tirumala: Principal Secretary Revenue Endowments Dr M Hari Jawaharlal taken the oath as ex-officio member in TTD Trust Board on Thursday.

He was administered the oath of office by TTD JEO Veerabrahmam in front of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala temple. After darshan of Lord, he was rendered Vedasirvachanam by Veda Pandits at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

The JEO offered him Srivari Theertha Prasadams. Deputy EO Board Cell Kasuri Bai and VGO Bali Reddy were also present.