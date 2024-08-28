Harsha Kumar Predicts Madiga Leaders Will Soon Oppose SC Reservation Classification

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: GV Harsha Kumar, Ex-MP and convenor of the Anti-Classification Struggle Committee made notable remarks about the classification of SC reservations in a media briefing on Wednesday. He predicted that members of the Madiga community, who previously fought for SC reservation classification, would soon oppose it. Harsha Kumar expressed concerns that the implementation of the classification, under the guise of the "Creamy Layer" concept, could endanger the entire reservation system. He highlighted that no Dalit leader, including Chirag Paswan and Mayawati, supports the classification. He accused Manda Krishna Madiga of becoming a pawn of upper-caste leaders and suggested that there is a conspiracy to jeopardize the existence of reservations in the country. Harsha Kumar firmly opposed the Supreme Court's ruling on the SC reservations classification matter, describing it as unconstitutional, and mentioned that a review petition had been filed by him. He claimed the recent Bharat Bandh against the ruling was successful and announced another nationwide protest scheduled for September 11.

He criticized the NDA coalition government in AP for failing to fulfill any of their promised "Super Six" commitments, accusing them of negligence. He claimed that women, youth, and farmers have also been deceived by the government. While welcoming the renaming of the Foreign Education Scholarship Scheme to Dr. Ambedkar's name, he noted that no scholarships have been awarded under this scheme so far. He also supported the renaming of the Health University from YSR to NTR but condemned the government for not allocating funds to any schemes and failing to clear dues for educational institutions.

Harsha Kumar demanded the government pay the outstanding fees of ₹100 crores owed to his college and criticized both Chief Ministers N. Chandrababu Naidu (2014-2019) and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (2019-2024) for increasing arrears during their tenures. Additionally, he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being behind the lack of progress in major drug cases, including the recent seizure of 25000 kilos of cocaine at Vizag and the ₹19,000 crore drug haul from Gujarat's Mundra port to Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada.