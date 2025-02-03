HC issued notice to municipal commissioner: Kakani

Nellore: YSRCP district president and former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has disclosed that High Court has issued notices to the municipal administration seeking its explanation over demolition of building owned by K Balakrishna Reddy in the city.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, the YSRCP district president stated that the High Court, in its notice has ordered Nellore Municipal Commissioner Surya Teja to give explanation for demolishing the structure by personally attending the court on February 5.

Kakani suggested Surya Teja that it would be better if he resigns for his post of NMC Commissioner, in the wake of the court specifying him as accused in this case. He said there is no compromise in letting the NMC Commissioner go as he was responsible for demolishing the Rs 1 crore worth building owned by YSRCP leader after he turned behest at MA&UD Minister P Narayana. He alleged that Minister Narayana is resorting to vendetta politics by encouraging attacks on YSRCP leaders.

Describing the rule of MA&UD Minister Narayana in the city like that of mentally retorted person, the YSRCP leader warned that Ponguru has to pay dearly for encouraging wicked politics one day. It may be recalled that the municipal administration has demolished a building owned by YSRCP leader K Balakrishna Reddy located in 15th division on January 26.

YSRCP has filed a petition in the court, alleging that the demolition of the building was against the norms.

The High Court issued notices to NMC Commissioner Surya Teja to give explanation over the incident by personally presenting before the Bench on February 5. YSRCP city in-charge and MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy and others were present.