HC Orders Govt of AP to Produce All Documents Pertaining to Passing of Three Capitals Bills by Friday: Ravi Shankar Jandhyala

Amaravati: The full bench of Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday directed the Advocate General, who represents the state including Governor's office, Standing Counsel for Legislature to file a counter in the interlocutory applications (IAs) by Parchuri Ashok Babu, TDP MLC on or before Friday, the 9th October 2020, failing which, the IAs will be allowed.

The High Court full bench consisting of Chief Justice of HC Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, Justice Rakesh Kumar and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy heard the plea.

Ravishankar Jandhyala, Counsel for Ashok Babu explained to the Court that the entire procedure adopted by the Assembly from introduction to obtaining assent from the Governor is tainted with illegality and unconstitutionality.

He said cumulatively, the IAs, which require the respondents to produce before the court, Viz., the video footage of Legislative Council pertaining June 16 and 17 of 2020, the bills register, blue copies of the bills (including CRDA Repeal Act and Decentralized Development Act), documents establishing the signature of the Legislative Council Chairman, would unearth the fraud on constitution.

The Court expressed that these are all essential documents to come to a conclusion as to whether, there is a fraud on the constitution in the introduction, discussion, debate, transmission and passing of bills, the consequential assent.

When the Advocate General Sriram Subrahmanyam opposed to the said plea, Court rejected his plea. Now the matter stands posted to Friday for filing the counters and hearing.