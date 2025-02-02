HCG Curie City Cancer Centre, Vijayawada Hosts First-Ever Pickleball Tournament for Cancer Champions on the occasion of World Cancer Day

Observing World Cancer Day, HCG Curie City Cancer Centre, Vijayawada organized a fun and inclusive Pickleball Tournament for cancer champions, clinicians and care givers. The event, aligned with the global theme of 'United by Unique,' aimed to highlight the individual triumphs strength, resilience, and unique journeys of cancer champions while fostering a sense of unity through sport.

With over 30 participants, the event brought together a vibrant community united in the fight against cancer. The pickleball tournament featured doubles matches with cancer champions and their families participating alongside each other. Pickleball, known for its accessibility and focus on teamwork, serves as the perfect activity for promoting both physical well-being and emotional healing. In addition to the tournament, there will be wellness workshops focused on the benefits of staying active post-treatment, as well as relaxation zones designed to support mental health and well-being.

Terli Yuva Kishore, Chief Operating Officer, HCG Curie City Cancer Centre, Vijayawada said “On World Cancer Day, we at HCG Curie City Cancer Centre, Vijayawada, acknowledge the earless resilience displayed by champions navigating through complexities posed by cancer journeys. Our initiatives, including the pickleball tournament, reflect our commitment to building community bonds among cancer champions. Their experiences emphasize the importance of collaborative efforts in fostering nurturing environments that are essential for achieving holistic healing.”





The event concluded with a strong sense of unity and empowerment as cancer champions, clinicians and care givers celebrated their resilience and shared experiences. The success of the pickleball tournament highlights HCG Curie City Cancer Centre, Vijayawada's ongoing commitment to fostering community connections and promoting overall well-being. By bringing people together through sport and shared stories, the event reinforced HCG's dedication to supporting cancer champions in every aspect of their journey, while raising awareness and encouraging proactive health and healing.