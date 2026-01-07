IIT Bombay launches certificate programme in generative AI

IIT Bombay has announced the launch of a new Certificate in Generative AI, aimed at equipping professionals and graduates with practical, industry-ready skills in one of the most transformative areas of technology today. The five-month online certificate programme will be offered by the Technocraft Centre for Applied Artificial Intelligence at IIT Bombay, in collaboration with Great Learning as the edtech partner. The programme is scheduled to commence in 2026, and registrations are currently open.

Designed and delivered by IIT Bombay faculty, the programme features a hands-on, industry-aligned curriculum focused on building real-world Generative AI (GenAI) applications. The course adopts a large language model (LLM)-first approach, ensuring that learners gain both conceptual clarity and applied expertise. Structured across five modules, the programme takes participants from the fundamentals of artificial intelligence and LLMs to advanced topics such as prompt engineering, model adaptation using proprietary datasets, and the creation of AI-powered copilots and multi-step workflows.

A key highlight of the certificate course is its emphasis on practical learning and implementation. Participants will work on multiple applied projects that simulate real business and technology challenges. The programme concludes with modules on the deployment, security, and scalability of GenAI solutions, ensuring that learners are well prepared to design, build, and manage reliable AI systems in professional environments.

On successful completion of the programme, learners will receive a Certificate of Completion from IIT Bombay, validating their proficiency in developing and deploying Generative AI applications for real-world use cases. Commenting on the launch, Prof. Manjesh K. Hanawal of IIT Bombay said that Generative AI represents one of the most significant technological shifts of the current era. He emphasised that the programme is designed to move learners beyond surface-level usage of AI tools, enabling them to understand which GenAI models are best suited for specific applications and how to deploy them responsibly. According to him, the course reflects IIT Bombay’s commitment to blending strong conceptual foundations with practical implementation, empowering learners to drive AI-led decision-making, productivity, and innovation across industries.

The certificate programme is targeted at a wide range of candidates, including software engineers, data scientists, analysts, product managers, technology professionals, STEM graduates, and GenAI enthusiasts. It is particularly suited for those seeking to integrate GenAI into workflows, build AI-driven products, and explore emerging career opportunities in the AI domain.

Speaking on the collaboration, Mohan Lakhamraju, Founder and CEO of Great Learning, noted that Generative AI has rapidly evolved from a niche area into a core professional skill. He highlighted that the programme enables learners to move beyond experimentation and gain a deeper understanding of how GenAI systems work and how they can be applied meaningfully to real-world challenges. Candidates holding a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university, with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks or equivalent CGPA, are eligible to apply for the programme.