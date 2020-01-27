He would repeal the courts as well: Lokesh Satires on CM Jagan Reddy

As the discussion on the repeal of legislative council bill is going on in the assembly on Monday, the former minister and MLC Nara Lokesh took a dig at Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for his insensitive move on the council. The TDP secretary-general satires on Jagan stating that he would repeal courts as well to escape the cases.

Lokesh said that the TDP has never blocked any bill in the Legislative council and sought only amendments and said that the government has mocked the democracy by abolishing the council.

In another tweet, Lokesh said that some of the bills were sent to the Select Committee for the referendum. He questioned Jagan Mohan Reddy why is he scared of the bills being sent to the select committee.

Lokesh asserted that the proposal of three capital is not meant for people except to benefit the chief minister's henchmen.