Health assistants play a key role in protecting public health

Rajamahendravaram: The District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) of East Godavari Dr K Venkateswara Rao participated in the inauguration of a two-day special training programme for health assistants. This programme is part of the National Vector-Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) and took place at Venkateswara Anam Kalakendram on Tuesday. As many as 51 health assistants from across the district participated in the training programme on its first day.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said health assistants play a pivotal role in the Medical and Health Department. He said that the training focuses on proactive measures and precautions to curb the spread of seasonal illnesses. He urged health assistants to effectively implement the knowledge gained during the training at the grassroots level to protect public health and enhance the department’s reputation.

He said that rural communities often affectionately refer to health assistants as ‘Malaria Doctors,’ reflecting their trust and admiration.

District Malaria Officer Dr J Sandhya said reiterated the critical role health assistants play in the success of the NVBDCP. District Malaria Assistant Officer Nakka Venkateswara Rao shared insights about the training sessions. Senior entomologist I Ramakrishna Rao and MPHEO Nagu were among the participants.