Health camps screen 16 lakh people

Vijayawada: Aspart of the Swasth Nari Sashakth Parivar Abhiyan, Health and Family Welfare Commissioner G Veerapandian on Sunday said that since September 17, around 16 lakh people, including women and children have undergone medical tests across the state.

Under this scheme, Veerapandian said, the government is conducting eight types of medical tests through 8,050 health camps.

The camps will continue until October 2. Screening includes blood sugar, oral cancer, blood pressure for women, and other routine tests, he added. Those showing symptoms of diseases in the initial screenings are being referred for advanced tests at higher-level facilities, he explained.

Commissioner Veerapandian also said that around 34,460 people have received PM Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) health cards during the campaign.

The health camps are being held at Primary Health Centres, Sub-Centres, and teaching hospitals.

Specialist doctors are attending to women for focused screenings to ensure early detection and treatment of health issues.

He emphasised that the government aims to improve preventive healthcare and raise awareness about health among women and children through these camps, making quality healthcare accessible to all sections of society.