Health min orders probe into irregularities in Anakapalli Hospital

Vijayawada: Health, medical and family welfare minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav ordered an immediate inquiry into alleged irregularities by 22 medical staff, including doctors and nurses, at NTR Government Hospital, Anakapalli, during the YSRCP regime in 2020.

The directive follows a detailed Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) report exposing significant administrative lapses, corruption, and mismanagement during a surprise inspection in February 2020.

The ACB report highlighted unauthorised canteen operations without a licence, undocumented food distribution to patients, poor food quality standards, unapproved civil works, inadequate staff attendance oversight, and lapses by the then district coordinator of health services (DCHS).

Based on the ACB’s findings, disciplinary action will be initiated against nine doctors and 12 head/staff nurses employed at the hospital in 2020. The report also noted nurses falsifying inpatient data, failing to maintain drug usage records, and neglecting patient diet protocols, leading to a decline in healthcare service quality.

Additionally, a driver falsifying Rs 74,000 in fuel expenses and a contract sanitation worker performing unauthorized medical dressing duties will face disciplinary proceedings. Since assuming office over a year ago, Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has driven reforms in the medical and health department.

Regular reviews have improved staff attendance, outpatient and inpatient services, diagnostic facilities, hospital bed utilization, and accountability for public resources. The Minister has warned district-level officials, including district medical and health officer and DCHSs, of strict action for underperformance. Over the past year, several officials were removed, and new appointments were made based on merit. Recent routine transfers of junior and senior assistants, superintendents, and accountants, along with leadership reshuffles at hospitals and medical colleges, aim to curb malpractice and enhance efficiency.