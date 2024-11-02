Health Minister highlights development goals for Dharmavaram

Dharmavaram: Health Minister Sathya Kumar Yadav emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts for the development of Dharmavaram. Attending a council meeting chaired by chairperson Lakshmi at the municipal office here on Friday, he discussed 53 issues with councilors, who expressed unanimous support.

Councilors including Chandamoori Narayana Reddy, Masapalli Sai Kumar, Ramakrishna and Brahmaiah presented local issues like street lighting, drainage and waste collection. Responding to the issues, Yadav promised to address these challenges and investigate corruption in the Town Planning department. Municipal Commissioner Pramod Kumar also committed to resolving issues with a focus on cleanliness and service.