OnePlus Pad Go 2 Set for December 17 Launch With Major Display, Battery and Performance Upgrades

With its year-end product showcase just days away, OnePlus has begun sharing detailed insights about the upcoming OnePlus Pad Go 2. The new tablet, set to debut on December 17 alongside the OnePlus 15R and Watch Lite, is being positioned as a feature-rich yet affordable option tailored for students, content consumers, and young professionals. Early teasers suggest a much more significant leap over the first-generation Pad Go, particularly in display quality, performance, battery endurance and productivity features.

Bigger, Brighter and Sharper Display

OnePlus appears to be placing strong emphasis on visual experience this year. The Pad Go 2 will sport a larger 12.1-inch screen with a strong boost in clarity thanks to its upgraded 2800 × 1980 resolution. This results in an 88.5% screen-to-body ratio and a more reading-friendly 7:5 aspect ratio. One of the standout additions is support for Dolby Vision along with a claimed 900-nits peak brightness, giving the tablet a clear edge for entertainment and outdoor viewing—something the previous model lacked.

Performance Gets a Serious Lift

Powering the new tablet is the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra, a noticeable improvement over the Helio G99 used earlier. Though full benchmark results are awaited, the chipset alone promises smoother multitasking, improved app handling, and better overall responsiveness. The Pad Go 2 will run Android 16-based OxygenOS 16, and recent tests confirm 8GB RAM, ensuring the device remains future-ready. OnePlus further claims the tablet has received TÜV SÜD certification for maintaining reliable performance for up to four years.

Battery Built for Heavy Users

Battery life is another area where OnePlus is stepping up. The device houses a 10,050mAh battery paired with 33W SuperVOOC charging. In a familiar move, the company will still include a 45W charger in the box. According to OnePlus, users can expect up to 15 hours of video streaming, 53 hours of audio playback, and nearly 60 days of standby time. Reverse charging support adds extra convenience for powering smaller devices on the go.

Stylus Support Makes Its Debut

For the first time, the Pad Go series will support a stylus. The new Pad Go 2 Stylo features 4,096 pressure points for precise writing and sketching. A notable highlight is its fast-charging capability, offering half a day of use with just a 10-minute charge. This addition could make the tablet significantly more appealing for students, creators and professionals who rely on digital note-taking.

AI-Powered Features and Multitasking Improvements

The software experience includes several AI-enabled tools such as AI Writer, AI Summary, AI Translation and AI Recorder. OnePlus is also enhancing productivity with its Open Canvas multitasking system, allowing users to operate multiple apps simultaneously with smoother transitions.

Variants, Connectivity and Expected Price

The company has confirmed that the 8GB/256GB Shadow Black variant will support 5G, offering more flexibility for users who need on-the-move connectivity. Sales begin in India on December 18, a day after the official launch. While prices are yet to be announced, the Pad Go 2 is expected to remain under Rs 25,000, keeping in line with the series’ value-focused DNA.



