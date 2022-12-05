Health Minister Rajini visits Gosha Hospital

Visakhapatnam: District in-charge and Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving top priority to the education and medical sectors. On Sunday, she visited the Government Victoria Hospital-Gosha Hospital along with District Collector A Mallikarjuna, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari and Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, she said there's history to the hospital and development work would be undertaken under 'Nadu-Nedu' scheme to develop the hospital. The minister mentioned that a number of development works have been undertaken with CSR funds to the tune of Rs 1.15 crore in the hospital. Further, she explained that a high-risk maternity ward with all the facilities was started at a cost of Rs 35 lakh. Apart from carrying out electrical repair works, mosquito nets were also installed, she added.

Rajini assured that funds will be allotted to each department head for necessary work so that necessary measures can be taken up in the wards. Approximately, 900 births take place in the hospital per month. The minister appreciated the doctors on the occasion and asked them to provide better medical services to the patients. District Collector A. Mallikarjuna said the hospital will be developed at a cost of Rs 120 crore.

He mentioned that every week, reports are taken from various departments to identify the problems and resolve them. Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari said the government was giving priority to education, medical and other sectors and intends to develop them on all fronts. MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar said the issues of KGH and Gosha Hospitals in the constituency were discussed in the Legislative Assembly. He said earlier two pregnant women used to be treated on the same bed but now the situation has changed in the hospital.