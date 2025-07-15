Health ministry eases norms for promotions of associate profs

Vijayawada: The state government granted a one-time relaxation in eligibility norms for the promotion of Associate Professors to Professors in government medical colleges, in accordance with National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines.

Typically, a minimum of three years of teaching experience is required for such promotions.

However, in view of the urgent need to fill professor vacancies and secure NMC approval for medical admissions for the 2025–26 academic year, the government has decided to allow promotions for Associate Professors with just one year of teaching experience. This special relaxation, approved by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, will be applicable only once.

In a press release on Monday, the medical and health department stated that the decision aims to address faculty shortages in newly-established government medical colleges in Vizianagaram, Paderu, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, and Nandyal, as well as in select older institutions.

Additionally, Assistant Professors will be promoted to Associate Professors as per existing service rules and institutional needs to further strengthen faculty capacity.