Heatwave conditions haunt several districts

Vijayawada (NTR District): East and West Godavari and Krishna districts are reeling under severe heat wave conditions for the past few days as summer is reaching its zenith. After the impact of Cyclone Asani ended recently, mercury levels started soaring, causing people to suffer heatwaves and scorching heat.

Some parts of East and West Godavari and Krishna recorded more than 44 to 45 degrees Celsius. Elderly people, children and sick people are suffering due to sultry weather. Use of air conditioners and coolers increased in these districts due to soaring mercury levels.

On Tuesday, Undrajavaram of East Godavari district registered 45.8 degree Celsius. Rajamahendravaram urban and Rajamahendravaram rural recorded 44.7; Kukunur, Velairpadu and Pedapadu of Eluru district registered 44 degrees Celsius. People in these mandals stayed indoors due to heatwave and scorching heat. As the summer gains momentum, the temperatures are soaring. People are taking adequate drinking water, butter milk, coconut, fruit juice to check dehydration in the summer. Most parts of East Godavari and Eluru districts have more than 40 degrees Celsius. Kakinada district was better with temperature ranging between 34 degrees and 42 degrees. Most parts of the district recorded below 40 degrees temperature.

In Krishna district, Bapulapadu mandal recorded 44.8 degrees Celsius; Gudivada town and Nandivada mandal in Krishna district 45.3; Machilipatnam 41; Gannavaram 43; and several parts of Krishna district recorded temperature between 38 to 42 degrees Celsius.

Ibrahimpatnam mandal of NTR district recorded 44.5 degrees, Tiruvuru, Vissannapeta, Veerulapadu, Chandarlapadu, Jaggaiahpet and Nandigama and other areas have recorded more than 40 degrees temperature.

Due to heatwave, people preferred to stay indoors in these mandals during the afternoon. Roads wore deserted look as people prefer to stay inside the homes.

Prakasam district has better compared to other districts of Krishna or NTR district. Most parts of the district have temperature between 37 degrees to 41 degrees. The highest recorded into Kurichedu mandal with 42.7 degrees.

West Godavari district recorded temperature between 36 degrees and 45. There is variation of nearly 10 degrees in West Godavari on Tuesday. Pentapadu, Attili and Tanuku have recorded temperature of 45.8 degrees. Undi, Akividu, Kalla, Palacoderu, Penugonda, Achanta, Poduru have recorded more than 44 degrees Celsius.

Guntur, Bapatla and Alluri Seetaramaraju districts have recorded temperature between 33 degrees and 41 degrees and people are feeling a sigh of relief.