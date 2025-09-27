  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rain alert

Hyderabad Heavy Rain Warning : Intense Downpour Expected 4‑5:30 PM Today
x

Hyderabad Heavy Rain Warning : Intense Downpour Expected 4‑5:30 PM Today

Highlights

Guntur: Due to the impact of a low-pressure, there is a possibility of heavy rain on September 26, 27, and 28. District Collector A Thameem Ansariya...

Guntur: Due to the impact of a low-pressure, there is a possibility of heavy rain on September 26, 27, and 28.

District Collector A Thameem Ansariya advised citizens to stay alert. Children, fishermen, and cattle should be kept away from flowing water bodies. Necessary precautionary measures should be taken to prevent waterlogging in low-lying areas. People living in the Krishna River basin and Lanka villages should remain cautious. In a statement, she said for emergency assistance, people can contact the Control Room at the Collectorate at 0863-2234014. She said district authorities will continuously monitor the situation and keep the public informed.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick