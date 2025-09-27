Heavy rain alert

Guntur: Due to the impact of a low-pressure, there is a possibility of heavy rain on September 26, 27, and 28.

District Collector A Thameem Ansariya advised citizens to stay alert. Children, fishermen, and cattle should be kept away from flowing water bodies. Necessary precautionary measures should be taken to prevent waterlogging in low-lying areas. People living in the Krishna River basin and Lanka villages should remain cautious. In a statement, she said for emergency assistance, people can contact the Control Room at the Collectorate at 0863-2234014. She said district authorities will continuously monitor the situation and keep the public informed.