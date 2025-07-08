Heavy Rain Forecast for Andhra Pradesh

The Meteorological Department has announced that the Telugu states are expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall over the next three days, owing to the influence of the southwest monsoon, a low-pressure system, and an associated trough. The forecast includes the likelihood of thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.

Currently, a trough extends from the northeast Arabian Sea to a surface circulation linked to a low-pressure area over the Ganges in West Bengal, reaching altitudes of between 4.5 km and 7.6 km above sea level across regions including South Gujarat, North Central Maharashtra, Vidarbha, South Chhattisgarh, and South Odisha, as well as over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Lower tropospheric southwest and westerly winds are contributing to the expected weather conditions.

In North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are predicted to occur at a few locations on Tuesday and Wednesday, with thunderstorms likely generating winds of 40-50 km/h. Similar conditions are expected on Thursday, albeit with a slight decrease in rain intensity.

South Coastal Andhra Pradesh will see light to moderate rains or thundershowers at one or two locations on Tuesday and Wednesday, with thunderstorms expected to produce strong winds of 40-50 km/h. On Thursday, the pattern will remain consistent, with light to moderate rain anticipated and high winds continuing.

In Rayalaseema, light to moderate rain is forecasted at one or two places throughout Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, alongside strong winds reaching speeds of 40-50 km/h. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and prepare for potentially severe weather conditions.