Heavy Rain Forecast for Coastal Andhra Pradesh

A trough linked to a depression over north Gujarat and southwest Rajasthan, extending over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, is currently forming at altitudes between 3.1 and 7.6 km above mean sea level. This weather system is inclined southwards as it rises. The depression also extends over the northwest Bay of Bengal, adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal, south Odisha, and north coastal Andhra Pradesh at altitudes of 3.1 and 5.8 km above mean sea level. Consequently, the weather forecast for the region over the next three days suggests significant rainfall and thunderstorms.

In North Coast Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, light to moderate rains or thundershowers are expected on Sunday, particularly in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram, and Manyam districts, where heavy rains may occur at isolated spots. Thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds, with gusts reaching 30-40 km/h, are also likely. The forecast for Monday indicates a continuation of light to moderate rains or thundershowers in various locations, along with similar thunderstorms and wind conditions. Tuesday will see light to moderate rains or thundershowers in several places, with thunderstorms and strong winds persisting.

In South Coast Andhra Pradesh, both Sunday and Monday are expected to bring light to moderate rains or thundershowers at isolated locations, alongside strong winds gusting to 30-40 km/h. By Tuesday, this pattern will continue, with the likelihood of rain and storm conditions increasing.

Rayalaseema will also experience similar weather throughout the week, with light to moderate rains or thundershowers forecast at one or two places on all three days, accompanied by winds gusting to 30-40 km/h. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and prepared for inclement weather.