Heavy Rain forecast issued to AP and Telangana for three days amid surface trough

A surface trough has developed over South Odisha and the surrounding regions, reaching an altitude of 5.8 km above mean sea level. This trough extends from 13 degrees north latitude, traversing north-central Karnataka to the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh, bringing with it the forecast of widespread rain in the Telugu states over the next three days.

The Amaravati Meteorological Centre has issued a heavy rain warning for Andhra Pradesh, predicting light to heavy rainfall in several districts, including Alluri Seetharamaraju, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, and Prakasam. Additionally, isolated areas in the remaining districts are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has declared an orange alert for 18 districts of Telangana and a yellow alert for another 12 districts due to potential heavy rain. Areas likely to face significant rainfall include Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Mahabubnagar, and Nagarkurnool. Scattered rains, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, are anticipated across all districts of Telangana. Meteorological officials have also warned of gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour in some locations.