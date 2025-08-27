Heavy Rain Warning Issued for Andhra Pradesh

Incessant rains have besieged the state of Andhra Pradesh, resulting in widespread flooding across the region. Low-lying areas have been transformed into ponds, causing life to come to a standstill in several districts. The accumulation of water on roads has led to severe traffic disruptions, leaving many residents in distress. Authorities are urging the public to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary.

In light of the ongoing weather conditions, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued an additional warning. According to APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain, heavy to moderate rainfall is expected today (Wednesday) due to the influence of a low-pressure area situated in the Bay of Bengal. Krishna, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, Alluri, West Godavari, Eluru, NTR, and Guntur districts are predicted to experience the most significant rainfall, while lighter rain is anticipated in the remaining areas.

Officials have also warned of gale-force winds reaching speeds of 40-60 km/h along the coast, advising fishermen to refrain from going out to sea. Additionally, organisers of Ganesh mandapams have been encouraged to take necessary precautions as Vinayaka Chavithi approaches. Residents are reminded to stay vigilant amid the heavy rain and to promptly report any issues to the authorities.