Heavy Rain Warning Issued for Andhra Pradesh as Low Pressure Develops in Bay of Bengal

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rains across the state of Andhra Pradesh over the next three days, following the likelihood of another low-pressure system forming in the Bay of Bengal. According to the IMD, coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema districts are expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall, particularly in the next 24 hours.



Officials have indicated that gale-force winds, with speeds ranging from 35 to 45 km/h, are anticipated along the coast. In light of these conditions, yellow alert warnings have been issued for several districts.

Regions likely to be affected by heavy rainfall include Alluri, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, Ubhaya Godavari, Kurnool, Vizianagaram, and Bapatla districts. The IMD has also warned of increased wave activity in coastal areas, advising that wave heights will rise significantly from Antarvedi to Perumalpuram and from Nachugunta to Pedda Gollapalem along the Krishna coast. A similar threat of high-speed waves has been noted for the West Godavari coastal area extending from Coromandel to Vatturupalem on the Nellore coast.

In light of these warnings, IMD officials have urged fishermen to exercise caution and avoid venturing out to sea during this hazardous weather period. The department continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as necessary.