Heavy Rains along with Strong Winds Expected in AP as low pressure turns depression

A low-pressure system that formed in the South West Bay of Bengal has rapidly intensified into a depression, bringing alarming weather warnings for southern states. According to the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Organization, the depression, is currently located approximately 440 km from Chennai, 460 km from Puducherry, and 530 km from Nellore, moving north-west at a speed of 10 km per hour.

MD Ronanki Kurmanath of the AP Disaster Management Organization stated that depression is projected to make landfall between Puducherry and Nellore, close to Chennai, on Thursday morning. In anticipation of the storm, widespread light to heavy rains are expected to begin on Wednesday, with some areas bracing for heavy to very heavy precipitation.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Kadapa, and Annamayya districts, warning of potentially severe weather conditions. Flash floods are also a concern for districts including Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa, Chennai, Kanchipuram, and Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu.

As the cyclone develops, gusty winds of 40-60 km per hour are forecasted to affect the coastal regions. Authorities advise fishermen to refrain from venturing out to sea during this period.

Ronanki Kurmanath urged residents in the affected areas to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. Preparations are underway as communities brace for what could be severe weather in the coming days.