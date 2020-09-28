Heavy rains disrupt life in Kadapa

Kadapa: Thanks to copious rains the district has received 5.4 mm average rainfall and Jammalamadugu mandal received 35.2 mm, the highest rainfall in the district on Sunday.



Normal life thrown out of gear in Porumamilla, Kalasapadu, Kasinayina and Jammalamadugu mandals, where the people forced stay in knee-deep water following occurrence of widespread rains for the last four days.

Vehicular traffic was disrupted between Peddamudium, Proddaturu, Duvvuru, Yerraguntla and Mydukuru areas following overflowing of streams, rivulets, rivers Pennar and its tributaries Sagileru, Papagni and Kundu. The district administration has alerted the people not to venture into streams.

Officials released 15,000 cusecs of water into Mylavaram reservoir from Gandikota dam as crossed its full reservoir level of 13.50 tmc ft on Sunday. Meanwhile due to receiving of heavy inflows from Srisailam Dam, Gandikota reservoir witnessed 15.50 tmc ft and nearby villages like Tallaproddaturu was submerged in floodwaters.

The situation turned more pathetic with the backwaters of Somasila reservoir released into Pennar river and some villages in Sidhavatam mandal were facing the threat of inundation problem.

In Kadapa city, several low-lying areas were inundated due to overflowing of drains. Officials lifted 4 crest gates of Buggavanka dam to avoid flood threat to Kadapa city. Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, who visited low-lying areas in Kadapa city directed the officials to let the water by removing silt from the drains. He said removal illegal structures built on the drains was the only solution to inundation problem.