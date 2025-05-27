Heavy Rains Expected in Andhra Pradesh

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall across Andhra Pradesh. According to the AP State Disaster Management Authority, a low-pressure area is anticipated to form in the west-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours. This development may lead to scattered heavy downpours in the state over the next three days, accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-60 km/h in certain areas.

On Tuesday, 27th May 2025, heavy rain is expected in the districts of Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, and Konaseema. There may also be light rain in the remaining districts.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, 28th May 2025, similar scattered rains are likely in Srikakulam, Parvathipuram, Vizianagaram, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Prakasam, Nandyal, Kurnool, and Anantapur districts, with light rain possible elsewhere.

As of 5 PM on Monday, recent rainfall figures included 56 mm recorded in Rajapanukulu, Alluri district, 42.7 mm in Vizianagaram, and 41.5 mm in Maredumilli, among other notable amounts across various regions, as reported by the AP State Disaster Management Organisation.