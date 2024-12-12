Heavy rains expected in AP due to strengthening low Pressure Area

The low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has intensified and is advancing towards the coasts of Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu, according to the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Agency. The agency has reported an expansion of surface circulation associated with this weather system, leading to forecasts of moderate to heavy rainfall across various districts in Andhra Pradesh.

In particular, light to moderate rains are anticipated today in Prakasam, Kadapa, Tirupati, Chittoor, Kurnool, Annamaya, Nellore, Nandyal, Anantapur, and Sri Sathya Sai districts. Officials have highlighted that some areas may experience rainfall of a more severe nature.

Reports indicate that Chittoor, Tirupati, and Annamaya districts have already begun to receive rain, prompting authorities to issue alerts for farmers to take necessary precautions to safeguard their crops. In light of the expected adverse weather conditions, the district collector has announced a holiday for schools and colleges in Chittoor district.

Moreover, residents of Railway Kodur in Annamaya district have reported moderate rainfall since the previous night. As the storm progresses, officials remain vigilant, urging the public to stay informed and prepared for the inclement weather ahead.