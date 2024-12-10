Heavy rains expected in AP, Telangana Due to Low Pressure Area

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning regarding the ongoing low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, predicting heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the next three days. This announcement comes as a series of low pressure systems and cyclones have recently affected the region.

According to the latest weather report, the low pressure area that has formed in the southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify and move west-northwest towards the coasts of Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu by December 11. As a result, the Meteorological Department forecasts light to moderate rainfall across various districts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with significant rainfall anticipated in several areas.

On December 10, residents can expect light to moderate rains, particularly in the coastal regions and Rayalaseema areas. Specific districts including Alluri Seetharamaraju, Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Nellore, Kurnool, Anantarapuram, Sri Sathya Sai, and YSR are likely to experience light showers.

Officials have specifically pointed out that heavy rainfall is expected from Wednesday to Friday, especially in Annamaya, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts. Farmers are urged to safeguard their crops and take necessary precautions in preparation for the adverse weather conditions.

In Telangana, a possibility of light showers has been noted, along with potential fog formation in Hyderabad during the mornings. Light rains are also expected in various parts of the state on December 11 and 12.

Residents are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions as the weather continues to fluctuate due to the influence of the low pressure area.