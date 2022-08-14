Heavy rains forecast in AP for next 3 days

Vijayawada: Consequent to the low pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal at 8.30 am on Saturday, there will be heavy to very heavy rains across the state of Andhra Pradesh for the next three days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) announced here on Saturday.

The low pressure is moving towards west-north-westerly direction and is likely to turn into depression in the next 24 hours. Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are experiencing strong gales from the west side below troposphere. The IMD issued warning of light to moderate rain for the next three days in north coast of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at one or two places tomorrow in coastal Andhra. There may be strong gales at the speed of 30 to 40 km per hour at one or two places. Likewise, light to moderate rain is likely at some places in the state on Monday.

Referring to south coastal Andhra, the IMD said that there may be light to moderate rain at one or two places and in Rayalaseema also light to moderate rain is likely in one or two places.