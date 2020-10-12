Heavy rains forecasted for two days in AP, officials sets up control rooms

The severe depression continues in the eastern central Bay of Bengal and it is said to be intensified into a cyclone at 310 km southeast of Visakhapatnam and 350 km from Kakinada. It is likely to cross the coast between Visakhapatnam and Narasapuram by midnight on Monday due to which winds of 45-60 kmph are blowing along the coast and lead to slight to moderate rains for the next 3 days. The Meteorological Office has forecasted heavy to very heavy rains in one or two places and issued warnings that fishermen should not go for hunting.

Meanwhile, heavy rains are falling in Visakhapatnam district. Paravada recorded maximum rainfall of 18 cm and Gajuwaka 17 cm, Visakhapatnam City, Bhimili received 16 cm of rainfall. Collector Vinay Chand alerted the district authorities and ordered the fishermen not to go hunting. A special cell has and toll Free Numbers: 0891-2590102, 0891-2590100 have been set up in the Collectorate.

The rest of the district is also receiving rains. Authorities have set up control rooms at all zonal centers in Konaseema in East Godavari district and visitors are advised not to come to the beach as the intensity of the waves is high. Control rooms have been set up at Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Amalapuram and Ramachandrapuram RTO offices.

Here are the details of control rooms

1. Collectorate (Kakinada) - 18004253077

2. Sub Collector's Office, Rajahmundry - 08832442344

3. Sub Collector's Office, Etapaka- 08748285279

4. ITDA PO Office, Rampachodavaram-18004252123

5. RDO Office, Amalapuram - b08856233100

6. Ardeo Office, Kakinada - 08832368100

7. RDO Office, Ramachandrapuram - 08857-245166