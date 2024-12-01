Heavy rains lash Nellore, Tirupati districts

Vijayawada : Normal life was thrown out of gear in parts of erstwhile Nellore and Chittoor districts on Saturday due to heavy rains triggered by the cyclone Fengal, which wreaked havoc in Tamil Nadu on Friday and Saturday.

The cyclonic storm formed in Bay of Bengal was 140 km away from Chennai on Saturday evening and landfall was expected on Saturday night near Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu coast. Incessant rains wreaked havoc in many parts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai city. The impact of cyclone was visible in some parts of AP also.

South Coastal Andhra and parts of Rayalaseema were also hit by cyclone Fengal on Saturday. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority sounded a red alert in the four districts of Nellore, Chittoor, Tirupati and Annamaya on Saturday and Sunday. Nellore and Chittoor district were affected by the rains and gales.

Nellore district was kept on high alert in view of incessant rains since Saturday morning as normal life was thrown out of gear in some parts of the district.

According to the IMD, Indukurupet mandal has recorded 8.6 cm rainfall while Muthukuru mandal received 8.5 cm rainfall by Saturday evening.

Low-lying areas in both urban and coastal areas have been inundated due to heavy rains and normal life was thrown out of gear since morning. Nellore, Atmakuru, Kavali, Kandukuru and other mandals were put on high alert.

In erstwhile Chittoor district, normal life was paralysed in some mandals due to heavy rains on Saturday. Due to the impact of the Fengal cyclone Tirupati district was witnessing incessant heavy rains since Friday night. Normal to heavy rains lashed the mandals of Vakadu, TADA, Doravari Satram, Sullurupeta, Varadaiahpalem, Narayanavanam, Satyavedu and Nagalapuram. These mandals recorded 3 to 8 cm rainfall.

Besides, other mandals too registered rains. Tirupati district received rainfall of 40 mm on average by 3 pm. on Saturday.

On the other hand, paddy crops were inundated due to rains in Pamarru and Avanigadda mandals of Krishna district due to rains. Paddy farmers in Krishna and Godavari delta areas are worried about the crop because it is the crucial time for harvesting. If these districts get heavy rains, the paddy crop will be damaged causing severe loss.