Heavy rains likely in Andhra Pradesh for next two days

The recently formed cyclone in the Bay of Bengal has made landfall along the coast of West Bengal and Bangladesh, prompting the Meteorological Department to issue heavy rain warnings for the northeastern states and West Bengal. Moderate rainfall is also forecast for Andhra Pradesh, with heavy rains expected along the Coastal Andhra.

A yellow alert has been activated for the Alluri, East Godavari, and West Godavari districts, as the region braces for heavy downpours and gusty winds, expected to reach speeds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour. The state can anticipate cloudy weather over the next three days, along with light to moderate rains in various areas.

On Saturday, May 31, 2025, light to moderate rain is expected in several districts, including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, Annamaiya. Meanwhile, light rain may occur in districts such as Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, YSR Kadapa, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Chittoor, and Tirupati.

As of 5 pm on Friday, rainfall measurements indicated significant downpours in the region, including 87.5 mm recorded in Gurla and Settivaripalli (YSR Kadapa), 79.2 mm in Vepada, 79 mm in Muthiyalapadu (Nandyal), and 74 mm in Narsipatnam (Anakapalle). Residents are urged to remain vigilant and prepared for the forecasted weather conditions.