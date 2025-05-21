  • Menu
Heavy rains occur in Visakhapatnam, low lying areas submerged

Heavy rains have caused widespread flooding across various parts of Visakhapatnam, particularly affecting low-lying areas.

The persistent downpour led to significant disruptions in vehicular movement, with many roads submerged under water. Meanwhile, passengers at Visakhapatnam Airport faced considerable inconvenience as travel schedules were severely impacted due to the adverse weather conditions.

Local authorities are monitoring the situation and advising residents to remain cautious while travelling.

