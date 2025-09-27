Heavy rains to hit coastal Andhra Pradesh as depression to make landfall

A cyclonic circulation has developed over the northwest and west-central Bay of Bengal, located off the coast of South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh. The system has been moving at a speed of 10 km/h for the past six hours and is currently situated approximately 60 km from Puri, 70 km from Gopalpur (Odisha), and 180 km from Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh). Meteorologists indicate that the cyclonic circulation is expected to make landfall near Gopalpur.

In light of these developments, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has cautioned residents of the potential for moderate to heavy rainfall across several districts in the state.

Today (Saturday), heightened rainfall is anticipated in Krishna, NTR, Guntur, and Palnadu districts. Additional rainfall is expected in Prakasam, Kurnool, and Nandyal districts, while light to moderate showers may occur in other areas. Coastal regions could experience gusty winds blowing at speeds of 40-60 km/h, prompting authorities to advise the public to remain vigilant.

The India Meteorological Department has issued warnings of thundershowers, lightning, and strong winds across coastal areas and Rayalaseema from Saturday morning to Sunday morning. Heavy rainfall is forecasted in Srikakulam, Manyam, Alluri, Eluru, NTR, Palnadu, Prakasam, Kurnool, Nandyal, and Anantapur districts.

Fishermen have been particularly warned by the Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre to refrain from going out to sea due to the dangerous conditions expected along the coast.