Heavy rains to lash parts of Andhra Pradesh today and tomorrow

It has been raining heavily in Andhra Pradesh for the past few days and people are facing severe difficulties due to heavy to very heavy rains in many areas. Along with Northern Andhra, Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema have received extensive rains. In some places, farmers' crops are getting damaged. Farmers are asking the government to help them as their crops are getting damaged due to heavy rains.



The Meteorological Department has predicted that there is a possibility of heavy rains in many places across the state on Sunday and Monday. It has been predicted that a surface circulation is likely to form north of the Andaman Islands on the 18th of this month, and this surface circulation is likely to turn into a gale on the 20th. It is said that there is a possibility of the windstorm becoming a cyclone by which there is a possibility of heavy rains.

Officials of the Meteorological Department said that another surface circulation is already continuing along the coast of Tamil Nadu and South Coastal Andhra up to a height of 3.1 kilometers above sea level. It has been revealed that there are indications of heavy rains in many parts of AP for the next two days. People are warned to be vigilant and fishermen are advised not to go into the sea for fishing.