Heavy rush for Bhavani Deeksha Viramana continues

Vijayawada : Heavy rush of devotees continued at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy varla Devasthanam, the Durga temple on Sunday, the second day of the five-day Bhavani Deeksha Viramana.

Devotees started visiting temple early morning 3 am and the rush gradually increased by 8 am. Devotees from not only AP but from other states also visited the temple on Sunday. Hundreds of vehicles were parked on the BRTS road and other areas in Gandhi Nagar, Satyanarayanapuram, Sambamurthy Road, Bhavanipuram, Gollapudi and other areas and devotees walked to the temple on foot wearing the tradi-tional red dress. The devotees relinquished the Deeksha by performing the rituals. Two Homagundams were arranged for performing the rituals. Free darshan has been arranged for all devotees and Arjita Sevas were cancelled. The temple premises, Canal road, Bus station, Gandhi Nagar, BRTS Road and other areas turned red with thousands of devotees came for the Deeksha relinquishment.

Home minister V Anita visited the Command Control room at the Model guest house and inspected the rush, traffic and other arrangements. The police department has set up over 1,900 surveillance cameras and using drones to get live information.

Later, briefing media, the home minister Anitha said all arrangements have been made for hassle free darshan and tight security posted to prevent any untoward incident. NTR district collector G Lakshmisha, Vijayawada commissioner of police S V Rajasekhara Babu, VMC commissioner Dhyana Chandra, Durga temple EO K S Rama Rao and other officials monitored the ar-rangements and gave instructions to the officials concerned for the peaceful conduct of Deeksha Vira-mana.

The police department has set up banners to create awareness on cybercrimes, digital arrests, fake loan apps and other crimes.

Traffic police regulated the traffic on Canal road, K Market junction, Kummari palem junction, Bha-vanipuram areas due to heavy rush of devotees. Bhavani Deeksha Viramana will conclude on December 25.